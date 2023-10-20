Tractor Supply Company has remodeled its Perryville store
Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., has successfully remodeled its Perryville store, previously an Orscheln Farm & Home location, after acquiring it in October 2022. To mark the occasion, the company held a grand opening event earlier this week, inviting customers of all ages. The remodel marks Tractor Supply Company’s commitment to enhancing its retail presence and offering an improved shopping experience in Perryville.