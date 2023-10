During Missouri’s third bear hunting season, which took place from October 16th to the 25th, a total of twelve black bears were harvested, as reported by the Missouri Department of Conservation. The hunting season was limited to 400 permits, for which over 5,370 hunters applied in May. The maximum allowable harvest was set at 40 bears, with the selected hunters having the opportunity to participate in this regulated hunting activity.

