A federal grand jury indicted a nonprofit official Wednesday for stealing millions of dollars from a program intended to feed low-income Missouri children. 44-Year-old Connie Bobo of St. Charles, Missouri who acted as the executive director of The New Heights Community Resource Center has been alleged to fraudulently claim to have served at least three million meals to children between February 2019 and March 2022 – meals that New Heights neither purchased nor supplied. Relying on those false claims, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services paid Bobo about $11 million according to the indictment.

