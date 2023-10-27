Ameren Missouri Gas Customers will be seeing a rate decrease
Starting Wednesday November 1st, Ameren Missouri Gas Customers will be seeing a rate decrease. Residential customers currently pay approximately $0.63 per CCF of natural gas. Under Ameren Missouri’s filing, the rate will drop to approximately $0.60 per CCF. Roughly 50% to 55% of a customer’s current natural gas bill reflects the cost of natural gas from wholesale suppliers. Ameren Missouri serves over 135 thousand natural gas customers in Missouri.