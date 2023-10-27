The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education has approved a bid for the renovation of the former Red Star Baptist Church building located at 1301 Main St. The district acquired the building in December 2022 with plans for it to become the new Cape Central Academy. Following the approval, renovations will be begin, aiming to finish in time for the Academy to move in and begin classes for the 2024-25 school year. Read more in the SE Missourian.

