Milling and paving in McCracken County KY

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans milling and paving along a section of KY 1288/Lebanon Church Road in southern McCracken County starting Monday. Milling is expected to start first, with paving to follow on Tuesday. The work is expected to take about three or four days to complete, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by traffic regulators. Pay attention to the folks in bright colored vests. Some delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the work.

