Southeast Missouri State University is organizing a bluegrass music concert featuring Michael and Jennifer McLain & the Banjocats on Sunday, at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau. The duo, comprised of husband Michael and wife Jennifer, both come from musical backgrounds. The concert will begin at 3 p.m. in Shuck Music Recital Hall in the Seminary Building on the River Campus; 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.

