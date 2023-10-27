Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Army ROTC cadets will engage in training exercises
Today through Sunday, Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Army ROTC cadets will engage in training exercises involving CH-47 Chinook helicopters from the Illinois National Guard. The training will include helicopter landings on the far west side of the campus. The helicopters are expected to arrive around 9 a.m. today to pick up the cadets and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday to bring them back. In both cases, the helicopters will be in the area for up to 45 Minutes. The Chinook is a heavy-lift helicopter with rotor blades on the front and back, and when it flies over, you’ll know it.