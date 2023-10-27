Today through Sunday, Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Army ROTC cadets will engage in training exercises involving CH-47 Chinook helicopters from the Illinois National Guard. The training will include helicopter landings on the far west side of the campus. The helicopters are expected to arrive around 9 a.m. today to pick up the cadets and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday to bring them back. In both cases, the helicopters will be in the area for up to 45 Minutes. The Chinook is a heavy-lift helicopter with rotor blades on the front and back, and when it flies over, you’ll know it.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!