The Gibson Center for Behavioral Change in Cape Girardeau has revealed plans to consolidate nine offices into one location at their Linden Street campus. The expansion, spanning 17,700 square feet and costing $4.6 million dollars, plans to house 80 to 100 employees. The groundbreaking ceremony for this project is scheduled for November 6 at 3 p.m. Center leaders anticipate that this consolidation will enhance efficiency, enabling staff to better assist others and align with their goal of providing improved behavioral health services.

