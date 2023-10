The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center invites medical clinics and community caregivers from around the region to the 2023 Caregiver Community Summit and Resource Fair, scheduled for Friday. This no-cost educational event will start at 8:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, on N. Main St., in Poplar Bluff. This year’s theme is “The year of the caregiver: the whole caregiver.”

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!