A new scholarship for physics education has been established at Southeast Missouri State University by Jason LeGrand and Eric Burkholder. The scholarship, created through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation, is designed to aid SEMO students aspiring to become high school physics teachers. LeGrand and Burkholder initiated the scholarship to contribute to SEMO’s Transforming Lives campaign. Recipients of the scholarship will receive financial aid along with the opportunity for a summer learning experience with Burkholder’s academic research group. For More check out the SE Missourian.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!