ALDI is set to open its new discount grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson December 6th. The store, spanning 21,700 square feet, has been under construction by Chesterfield-based general contractor Knoebel Construction. Larry Miller, Jackson’s building and planning manager, stated that construction is expected to conclude by November 23, allowing for the store’s early December opening.

