Cape Girardeau Police Department on another chase

On Friday morning, a driver was apprehended by the Cape Girardeau Police Department following a chase. The incident began around 9:30 a.m. when officers attempted to pull over the vehicle near Jefferson Ave. and South Pacific St. The driver refused to stop, leading to a pursuit that became dangerous for others on the road, prompting officers to terminate the chase. Shortly afterward, the vehicle was discovered crashed near Mount Auburn Road and Themis St. The Driver who fled the scene was later arrested.

