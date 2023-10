The Missouri Chamber of Commerce conducted a survey of approximately 500 CEOs across the state, revealing concerns about the incoming workforce. Two-thirds of the CEOs disagreed that high school graduates are adequately prepared for success in the workforce. The most significant worry among 62% of respondents was the challenge of finding employees with professional skills, and teamwork capabilities.

