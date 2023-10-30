On Friday, Governor Mike Parson announced A judicial appointment to the 34th Judicial Circuit. Brandon Sanchez, of New Madrid, was appointed as Associate Circuit Judge for New Madrid County. Sanchez is currently the owner of the Law Office of Brandon M. Sanchez, LLC. He holds a Bachelors of Arts in criminal justice, a psychology degree from the University of Texas–San Antonio and a Juris Doctor from Southern Illinois University. Sanchez will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of Joshua Underwood as Circuit Judge.

