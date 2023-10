Local baseball legend, John “Doc” Yallaly, has been inducted into the American Legion Hall of Fame. Yallaly celebrated at American Legion Post 63 yesterday in Cape Girardeau, surrounded by family and friends. Yallaly said he was very grateful to be inducted into the Hall of Fame and that it was a “tremendous honor”.

