The Missouri Department of Conservation is investigating a possible poached black bear recently found in Washington County. According to a Facebook post on the department’s page, the remains were reported to them on October 18. Based on the condition of the remains, the agents investigating the case have determined that the bear was killed sometime in the previous two months. The department is asking for anyone with information to call Washington County Conservation Agent John Lowe at 573-301-5299.

