The Route K Cape Girardeau Walmart marked the completion of recent remodeling efforts

The Cape Girardeau Walmart marked the completion of recent remodeling efforts with a celebration at their store located on William St. The event, which was held on Friday, featured an inside-the-store parade led by SEMO’s Rowdy the Redhawk and children from Nell Holcomb School. Outside the store, business and government leaders gathered for remarks and had the opportunity to sample offerings from different food trucks present at the event.

