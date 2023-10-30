The Veterans home in Cape Girardeau will have their doors open for trick or treaters 

The Missouri Veterans’ home of Cape Girardeau is just one of the nursing facilities who will have their doors open for trick or treaters on Halloween Night. Trunk-or-treating has become more popular over the years as residents anxiously wait for kids in costumes. The Chaffee Nursing center, Lutheran home of Cape Girardeau, and Heartland Care and Rehab Center of Cape Girardeau are just a few other care facilities that have residents handing out candy on Halloween.

The Missouri Veterans Home will have their doors open from 5:30-7:30pm on Halloween night regardless of weather.