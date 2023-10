On Friday, Governor Parson ordered all U.S. and Missouri Flags to fly at half-staff at all government buildings in Missouri, on Saturday. Snowden was a United States Army soldier at Fort Wainwright. On October 2nd, Snowden was killed in a military vehicle traffic accident.

