Early Sunday Morning, Cape Girardeau police responded to a trespassing report on South Sprigg. Officers attempted to arrest 33-year-old Deandre Betts but he resisted and tried to disarm a police officer and take the officer’s stun gun. Betts was eventually apprehended and taken into custody. He has been charged with attempting to disarm a peace officer, resisting a lawful detention, and trespassing in the first degree. Betts is currently held in Cape Girardeau County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.