The Missouri Public Service Commission’s Cold Weather Rule, designed to help customers with heat-related utility bills, begins tomorrow. The rule will remain in effect through March 31st of next year. It has been a part of the Commission’s rules and regulations since 1977.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!