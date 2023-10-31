Yesterday, during a press conference at the State Capitol, Governor Parson announced that he has selected Ginger Gooch, to be a Judge on the Supreme Court of Missouri. She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Patricia Breckenridge. Judge Gooch was one of three nominees who were submitted to Governor Parson by the Appellate Judicial Commission for consideration. Judge Gooch’s swearing-in date has not yet been set; however, Missouri law requires her to be sworn in within 30 days of her appointment.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!