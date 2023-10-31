Jefferson Elementary School celebrated Halloween with a Trunk or Treat event for kids in the after-school program called “Cub Club.” This program, catering to children from kindergarten through 4th grade, is said to provide a safe and educational environment outside of the classroom, supervised by mentors. During the event, children were able to experience the spooky season by filling their bags with Halloween candies and participating in the festivities. The event aimed to create a positive and enjoyable experience for the kids and was organized by event coordinator Matt Rowling.

