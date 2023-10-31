Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission will be held tomorrow at the Perry Park Center
The monthly meeting of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission will be held tomorrow at the Perry Park Center, on City Park Lane in Perryville. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. and is open to the public. The Commission is a six-member bipartisan board that governs the Missouri Department of Transportation. Members are appointed for a six-year term by the governor and are confirmed by the Missouri Senate.