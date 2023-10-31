The monthly meeting of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission will be held tomorrow at the Perry Park Center, on City Park Lane in Perryville. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. and is open to the public. The Commission is a six-member bipartisan board that governs the Missouri Department of Transportation. Members are appointed for a six-year term by the governor and are confirmed by the Missouri Senate.

