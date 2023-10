The Crisp Museum is inviting the community to come over tonight for some trick or treating and they would also like to remind the community this the last chance to participate in the Halloween Scavenger hunt. The Crisp Museum is located at 518 S Fountain Street in Cape Girardeau and the hours for tonight’s event is from 4 to 8pm.

