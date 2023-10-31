The Southern Medical Center in Cairo haunted?

The Southern Medical Center in Cairo Ill, abandoned since 1986, has been described as a derelict site covered in graffiti, debris, and broken equipment. Despite its current condition, Riley Schloss from Cape Girardeau finds it fascinating and has made it one of her favorite haunts. Schloss has founded her own paranormal investigation group, Southeast Missouri Paranormal, and explores places like the Southern Medical Center due to their rumored ghostly activity and historical significance. For more on this, check on the SE Missourian.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!