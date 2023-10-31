U.S. Representative Jason Smith sent a letter to US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy about long mail delays

Yesterday, U.S. Representative Jason Smith of Missouri announced that he sent a letter to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy demanding answers about unacceptably long mail delays in southeast and south-central Missouri. In the letter, Smith notes that constituents have faced significant mail delays since the U.S. Postal Service shut down the Cape Girardeau Processing and Distribution Facility and moved mail sorting operations to the Saint Louis Processing and Distribution Center in February of last year.

