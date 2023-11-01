The University of Missouri Extension is organizing its 18th Annual Multi-County Women’s Health Conference on Friday starting at 8 in the morning. The event will take place at Tanner Street Church of God in Sikeston and is free of charge. The event is offering breakfast, lunch, and door prizes. The conference aims to enhance women’s health and will feature speakers and organizations dedicated to this cause. Additionally, the event will host on-site exhibits by various organizations and companies offering products and services relevant to the attendees.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!