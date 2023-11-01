4th Annual Spirit of Democracy Banquet and Silent Auction 

The Stars and Stripes Museum and Library in Bloomfield, Missouri, is hosting its fourth Annual Spirit of Democracy Banquet and Silent Auction at the Osage [Oh-say-J] Centre in Cape on Saturday. The event will celebrate, and promote service to the country, while also honoring veterans. Doors open at 5 p.m., with the program beginning at 6 p.m. All proceeds raised from the event will support the museum, which stands as the only institution in the country dedicated to preserving the history of the nation’s military newspaper, Stars and Stripes. To read more, check out the SE Missourian.

