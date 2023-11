The Missouri Economic Research and Information Center is reporting Cape Girardeau has the highest cost of living, among six metro areas in MO. Jason Strickland, a spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development says housing costs in the city are 81.5% of the national average, and health costs are 78.9% of the national average.

