The Cape Girardeau Police Department announced on their Facebook page that from April to October this year, they collected over 246 pounds of medication. This collection was then turned over to the DEA to properly be disposed of. They go on to say that, “Being an anonymous program, no investigations will be conducted relative to any prescription being dropped off.”

