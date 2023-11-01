Halloween spirit was present At the Cape Girardeau Veterans Home

At the Cape Girardeau Veterans Home, the Halloween spirit was present as local veterans, staff, and volunteers organized a trick or treat community event for families and kids. Veterans such as Robert Pennebaker and Richard Tipton participated by handing out candy and interacting with trick-or-treaters, replicating the experience of celebrating Halloween at home. This initiative allowed the veterans to engage with the local community and enjoy the holiday with the children.

