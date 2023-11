Missouri has been identified as one of the states with poor internet connectivity, but help is on the way. Missouri’s Office of Broadband Development revealed the state approved over $260 million dollars for broadband improvement. Plus, the Feds also kicked in $1.7 billion dollars for Missouri’s internet infrastructure.

