Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Mary Russell visited Cape Central High School’s Advance Placement Government class, where she discussed the process of how cases reach the state Supreme Court. Russell highlighted the challenges involved in getting a case heard before the court and emphasized the court’s role in ensuring lower court rulings align with state laws. During the presentation, Russell engaged students by presenting real case examples and asking them how they would rule. Students who answered correctly were rewarded with the opportunity to try on her robe. To read more, visit the SE Missourian.

