Plan to rename part of Bellevue Street 

Leaders at Southeast Missouri State University are planning to rename Bellevue Street in front of Houck Stadium as “Smallwood-Williams Way” in honor of two former student athletes, Walter Smallwood and Curtis Williams. These athletes were the first African Americans to play football at SEMO and receive athletics scholarships. Smallwood, a standout athlete, earned two All-MIAA selections in football and was the MIAA 60-meter champion in track. The renaming aims to recognize their contributions to the university’s athletic success and their role in paving the way for future generations of student athletes.

