On November 8th at 1pm in Memphis, The Army Corps of engineers will be conducting a press conference to address Mississippi River water levels. The Ol’ Miss is experiencing a second consecutive year of record low-water, resulting in impacts on navigation, commerce, barge traffic, and farmers. The press conference will provide updated information and a question-and-answer opportunity, explaining what’s being done to keep the navigation channel safe, and open.

