A man was arrested after he stabbed a woman then fled the scene yesterday morning in Paducah, KY. Paducah police were called to a home on Cherry Street. A woman at the home claims 34-year-old Robert Lambert cut her arm with a knife. Lambert was arrested on first-degree assault, and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

