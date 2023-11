A Mayfield woman is facing drug and other charges after sheriff’s deputies say she was living in a vacant home without permission. Following an unwanted person complaint, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an address on Lawn Drive on Tuesday. 37-year-old Rebecca Eggleston, of Mayfield faces charges of possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 3rd offense (methamphetamine), and other drug related charges.

