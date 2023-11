Authorities in Butler County are reporting a body was found in the northern part of the county yesterday afternoon. The body of a 56-year-old Wildwood, Missouri man was found around 3 p.m., just off of Butler County Road 507. Coroner Jim Akers says the man died of exposure while camping and no foul play is suspected. The man has not yet been identified.

