The Biden Administration is withholding 7-point-2 million dollars in payments to the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority, or MOHELA for not sending billing statements on time. Multiple media outlets are reporting that MOHELA failed to send out statements to about 2-and-a-half million borrowers in a timely manner, resulting in more than 800-thousand of them missing their monthly deadline for making payments. Missouri U-S Senator Josh Hawley tells says both sides should share the blame for

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!