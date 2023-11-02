Cold Weather Rule began yesterday

The Missouri Public Service Commission’s Cold Weather Rule, designed to help customers with heat-related utility bills, began yesterday. According to the commission, the rule will be in effect through March 31, of next year. The Cold Weather Rule applies to natural gas and electric utilities under the Mo. PSC’s jurisdiction that provide heat-related service. This rule prohibits the disconnection of heat-related service when the temperature is predicted to drop below 32 degrees during the following 24-hour period.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!