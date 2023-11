Yesterday morning, crews responded to a house fire on Vermont Lane, southwest of Mt. Vernon IL. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, Roger Hayse, one person was confirmed dead and another person was injured in the fire. Hayse said the cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation.

