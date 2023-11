Old Town Cape, Inc. has announced “The Christmas Tree Lighting” as the 2023 Christmas ornament. The annual Christmas ornaments are designed to celebrate both historic locations in Downtown Cape, and events that hold tradition and points of interest in the downtown district. This ornament marks the 27th in the series created by Hestia. 378 ornaments were produced this year.

