Police are investigating a stabbing in Carbondale, IL. According to the police dept., officers responded to E. Larch Street, investigating a stabbing that happened Wednesday evening. Police say there was no known danger to the public but asked residents to avoid the area as officers continued to investigate. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

