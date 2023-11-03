A Cape Girardeau woman is in jail after failing to appear in court. 60-year-old Karen Schleyer was arrested on a warrant yesterday, after failing to appear in court on charges of keeping or maintaining a public nuisance. In October, Schleyer was charged after police received several complaints about possible illegal drug activity at the building Schleyer turned into a home. She was arrested by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!