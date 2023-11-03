60 year old Karen Schleyer was arrested on a warrant yesterday
A Cape Girardeau woman is in jail after failing to appear in court. 60-year-old Karen Schleyer was arrested on a warrant yesterday, after failing to appear in court on charges of keeping or maintaining a public nuisance. In October, Schleyer was charged after police received several complaints about possible illegal drug activity at the building Schleyer turned into a home. She was arrested by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office.