An Empty Bowls fundraiser is raising money for the SEMO Food Bank. Riverside Pottery will host the fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. this Friday, November 3. The public is invited to stop by the studio where they can pick from more than 100 handmade bowls and a selection of soups for a $20 donation. All donations will go directly to the food bank to help feed families experiencing food insecurity. Riverside Pottery is located at 121 South Main Street.

