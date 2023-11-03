Missouri Department of Corrections officials will be stepping down 

The Governor’s office is reporting two officials at the Missouri Department of Corrections will be stepping down at the beginning of December, citing a desire to spend more time with family. Governor Mike Parson’s office issued the announcement Wednesday that director Anne Precythe’s final day leading the department will be Dec 5. Precythe emailed a message to the department staff, announcing Deputy Director Matt Sturm is also retiring. Both Precythe and Sturm were appointed to their respective positions in 2017.

