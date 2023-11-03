Police are looking for a man in connection with a deadly stabbing. The suspect was identified as 44-year-old Terrance Ware, of Carbondale IL. He’s wanted on a charge of first-degree murder. The victim was identified as 23-year-old William Pittman, of Carbondale. Ware was last seen leaving the area of the crime on E. Larch Street, in a vehicle that was later found by police and impounded. Anyone with information on Ware’s whereabouts is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.

