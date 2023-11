A man was injured Friday night after he drove off the side of an embankment. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash happened around 10 p.m. on November 3. The crash occurred as the vehicle was backing up on private property on County Road 318.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!